OnePlus 6T teaser image shows up to affirm water drop notch

It’s now sort of a tradition that OnePlus won’t stick to releasing one flagship model each year but two. The “T” model was born with the OnePlus 3T which was launched in 2016 barely some months after the OnePlus 3, followed by the 5T. The Chinese company is already working on the OnePlus 6T and the launch could happen soon. A new teaser has appeared online which sort of confirms the name as well as the water drop display design.

The teaser shows the front design and the most spectacular feature is the water drop notch design at the top of the display. The notch is different from that of the OnePlus 6 and looks more acceptable than the wider one on the OP6. This has been the subject of several leaks lately so, the purported teaser lends it some credence. We must state, though, that the teaser doesn’t seem to have emanated from OnePlus. So we can’t vouch for its authenticity. That doesn’t in anyway mean the OnePlus 6T isn’t in the works.

Read More: OnePlus 6T to arrive as the company’s first US-carrier backed phone

Several leaked protective casing said to be for the OP6T had appeared previously to suggest the likely design the device would have. The rear isn’t very much different from that of the OnePlus 6 except that there is no rear fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 6T is expected to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will also house a vertically aligned dual camera set up at the back. The device will also pack a Snapdragon 845 chipset onboard, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, DASH charge, USB-C port but no 3.5mm audio jack.