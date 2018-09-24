Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5) launched in India priced at INR 10,999 ($151)

Just as scheduled, HMD Global has gone official with the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The Nokia 5.1 Plus was first launched in China about two months back as Nokia X5. The device hits India with a rather affordable price tag of 10,999 Rupees ($151) and will be available on October 1 in India. The device will be sold exclusively on Nokia.com and Flipkart.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is yet another notched display phone that appears like a lower version of the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6). The device actually looks like the Nokia 6.1 Plus save for little differences in the external design. It packs a 5.86-inch display with 2.5D curved glass on top and even at the back. The display comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Nokia X5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 3 GB of RAM. The model joins the Nokia 6.1 Plus in utilizing a 3,060mAh battery. It has a native storage of 32 GB and it carries support microSD card through hybrid SIM slot.

For photography, the Nokia 5.1 Plus features f/2.0 aperture 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on its back panel and a front-facing selfie shooter of 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. The other features of are rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C. The new model looks remarkably similar to the recently launched 6.1 Plus, except for a few external changes. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android One and Nokia promises three years of major updates and three years of security updates. The phone comes in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colour variants.