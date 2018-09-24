Live photos of the OnePlus 6T leaks but doesn’t show its rear

The OnePlus 6T should arrive soon. While we wait for the still unconfirmed release date, expect leaks to keep pouring in. Today, a fresh set of live photos of the phone have surfaced on the web but they only show the front of the device.

If you’ve been having doubts about the notch and its size on the OnePlus 6T, these images should finally convince you that OnePlus will retain the notch on its next flagship albeit with a new design. The OnePlus 6T will come with a water-drop notch similar to what we have seen from manufacturers such as Honor, OPPO, and Vivo.

The notch is significantly smaller when compared to that of the OnePlus 6 and is home to the phone’s front-facing camera and the usual combination of light and proximity sensors. If you still don’t like the notch, we bet OnePlus will add a feature that lets you hide it.

Another feature of the phone these live photos confirm is the in-display fingerprint scanner. Yes, the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This should be good news for those who skipped the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6 because the fingerprint sensor was moved to the back.

All you have to do is place your registered finger on the screen. OnePlus has put a fingerprint icon on the screen that shows you where to place your finger to unlock the device. The icon is also visible when the ambient display is turned on.

The OnePlus 6T will come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also come with dual rear cameras and not triple rear cameras. Sadly, OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will not come with an audio jack.

(Source, Via)