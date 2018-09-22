OnePlus rolling stable Android 9.0 Pie based OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 6

After the various beta builds, OnePlus is finally rolling out stable Android-9.0 based OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 6. It has become the first non-Google device to receive the latest stable Android alteration on one of its smartphones. The new update brings several improvements and new features with the new OxygenOS 9.0.

The update weighs around 512 MB in size and users should receive a notification prompting about the update. As per the official blog from OnePlus, the new OxygenOS 9.0 carries features such as new User Interface with adaptive battery support. It also brings Android Pie based gesture navigation, DND mode with adjustable settings and the new August Security Patch. OnePlus has added new Gaming mode 3.0 with the support of test notification mode and notification for 3rd party calls. Moreover, OxygenOS 9.0 has added custom Accent color feature, allowing you to customize the color of the OnePlus 6‘s UI as per the choice. Earlier, it was limited to only eight different colors.

Here’s the official changelog of OxyenOS 9.0

Updated system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie New adaptive battery support New Android Pie gesture navigation Updated Android security patch to 2018.9 Other new features and system improvements

Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

New Gaming mode 3.0 Added text notification mode Added notification for 3rd party calls

Accent color Supported accent color customization



OnePlus is rolling out the update in a phased manner. It will roll out to the limited audience first, and then the broader rollout will take place if everything goes well. Also, users will not be able to get the update, as OnePlus is randomly sending the update to the users. Hence, you need not head over to the OnePlus 6 Settings panel to manually check the update.

We suggest you charge your device before upgrading it. Also, make sure to switch to Wi-Fi network to save some additional carrier data costs. Now, the company will focus on the OnePlus 5, 5T, 3T and 3 devices for the latest upgrades. By the way, how many of you have already received the update? Share your thoughts about the new OxygenOS via the comments below.