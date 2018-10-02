Nokia 9 PureView is the name of HMD Global’s next flagship

Do you still remember the Nokia 808 PureView and its 41MP camera? If there is a hall of fame for smartphones, it sure belongs there. Latest reports say HMD Global is bringing one feature of the Nokia 808 to its next flagship, the Nokia 9.

No, it’s not the 41MP camera sensor. At least we have no information regarding the pixel count of the cameras of the Nokia 9. It is actually the PureView name. According to Roland Quandt, the Nokia 9 will be officially known as the Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 Pureview. That's the actual marketing name of what will come soon from HMD Global. (I know the bought the rights to the Pureview moniker, but can now confirm it'll be part of the device name.) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 1, 2018

Back in August, ownership of the PureView trademark was transferred to HMD Global by the European Union Intellectual Property office. The trademark was formerly owned by Microsoft who used it for the Lumia 920, Lumia 1020, Lumia 1520, and Lumia 950.

HMD Global also owns the trademark for Asha and Xpress-On. The latter is being used for the Nokia 1’s replaceable back covers.

Now that we know the PureView trademark is back, it only makes sense that the Nokia 9 packs a capable camera or cameras. Leaked images have shown a phone said to be the Nokia 9 with five rear cameras. The highest number of cameras on a commercially available phone is three, so having five is a pretty big deal.

The Nokia 9 PureView still has no release date. There are rumors it won’t arrive till next year instead of this year as expected.

