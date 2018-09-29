Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) full specifications leaked through TENAA certification

A new Nokia phone with a model number of TA-1131 has received approval from the TENAA Chinese authority. The TENAA listing of the TA-1131 does not feature its images, but its entire specifications have been listed. The specifications of the smartphone suggest that it could be the Nokia X7 smartphone for China. Outside of China, the handset is likely to debut as Nokia 7.1 Plus.

According to the TENAA listing of the Nokia X7, it measures 154.8x x 75.7 x 7.97mm and weighs 185 grams. Its color variants are red, silver and blue.

The handset is fitted with a 6.18-inch display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The screen resolution of the phone indicates that it features a notched display.

The Nokia TA-1131 is powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2 GHz. The handset is heavily speculated to arrive as the first Nokia phone with Snapdragon 710 chipset. The 64 GB edition of the smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and higher 128 GB variant has 6 GB of RAM.

The back panel of the Nokia X7 features 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera setup. The front notch includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The phone is fueled is by 3,400mAh battery. The other features of the smartphone are microSD card slot and fingerprint scanner.

Read More: Nokia 7 Plus receives Android Pie stable update

The handset is slated to go official Nokia 7.1 on Oct. 4. Well-known tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that the 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.1 would be priced at 399 euros in the European market. The Nokia 7.1 is expected to be available in Steel or Blue colors. As of this writing, there is no information on the pricing of the Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphone.

(source)