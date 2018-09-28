Europe pricing and configuration for Nokia 7.1 (not Plus) leaked

HMD Global has an event scheduled for October 4 where it will announce a new phone. There have been rumors that the phone that will be announced that day is the Nokia 7.1 Plus but a recent leak says there will be a second phone called the Nokia 7.1 (no Plus) A new leak has revealed the price for the Nokia 7.1 in Europe as well as the RAM and storage configuration.

Nokia 7.1 (4/64GB) Blue or Steel, 399 Euro. No Plus in that name. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 28, 2018

According to Roland Quandt, one of the top leakers with a great track record, the Nokia 7.1 will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will be available in Steel or Blue and have a €399 (~$462) price tag. The price tag is high but it is the same as that of the Nokia 7 Plus when it was announced this year.

The Nokia 7.1 will come with a Snapdragon 710 processor, dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a display without a notch. The rear cameras are likely to sport the Zeiss branding seen on the Nokia 7 Plus. Other details such as screen size, battery capacity, and camera configuration are still unknown.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus, on the other hand, will come with a notched display, a Snapdragon 710 processor, and also have dual rear cameras. There is no info on its price.

