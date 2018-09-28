Huawei Watch GT (Fortuna) design, key features leaked in promotional materials

Rumors have it that the Huawei Watch GT is an upcoming smartwatch from the company. It is speculated to go official on the Oct. 16. On the very same day, Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagship phones are confirmed to get announced. A new Huawei smartwatch with a model number of FTN-B19 has recently received approval from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. It is believed this smartwatch may get unleashed as the Huawei Watch GT or Watch X. Promotional materials of the alleged Watch GT have appeared today to confirm some of its key features.

The above poster refers to the smartwatch as Fortuna which could be the codename of the Huawei Watch GT. The images of the smartwatch in the promo materials show that its design bears resemblance with Huawei Watch 2 Sport. Some of the fitness features available on the smartwatch include running plan, real-time coaching, and training effect analysis. It will be also able to distinguish between different sports activities such as running, biking, swimming, mountaineering, hiking, trail running and triathlon.

The Huawei Watch GT is expected to last for 14 days in watch mode with all the features turned on. It can last for 7 days in watch mode with always-on screen. In GPS mode, it can last for 20 hours.

The battery performance of the Watch GT seems to be very impressive since the Huawei Watch 2 could last for up to 2 days with general use. The Watch 2 features a 420mAh battery, but the FCC documents of the Watch GT has revealed that it is equipped with a slightly smaller 410mAh battery. The probable reason why the Watch GT will be able to deliver better performance is that it could be equipped with all new Snapdragon 3100.

Through the FCC documents, it has been revealed that Watch GT could be coming with other features such as Android Wear OS, 5W wireless charging with USB-C enabled charging pad, GPS and NFC.

