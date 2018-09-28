Vivo V9 Pro vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Honor 8X: Specs Comparison

Mid-end phones improved a lot in 2018. Now they feature a way better design, great performance, and even better cameras if we compare them with the ones released in the first half of the year. This is a comparison between Vivo V9 Pro, Huawei Nova 3i and Honor 8X, all devices recently released with very exciting specs at a very good price, unlike the most powerful flagships.

Vivo V9 Pro vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Huawei Honor 8X

Vivo V9 Pro Huawei Nova 3i Huawei Honor 8X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154.8 x 75 x 7.9 mm, 150 grams 157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm, 169 grams 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm, 175 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 400 ppi, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 396 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Funtouch OS Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 2 MP f/2.2

12 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP f/2.2

Dual 24 MP + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 20 + 2 MP f/1.8

16 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3260 mAh 3340 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A 3750 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

I personally like the design of Huawei Nova 3i very much, and I like it because it is available in a very impressive gradient hue: Iris Purple which goes from blue on the upper part to purple in the lower one. And the device even comes with a stunning reflective glass on the back. But if you do not like this color, then Huawei Honor 8X has a better design thanks to its higher screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V9 Pro is beautiful, but I do not like it as much as its opponents from Huawei.

Display

The most interesting display belongs to Huawei Honor 8X as it has a huge 6.5-inch diagonal. So, it is very comfortable to read or watch videos with this handsets, and that is why I would pick it. Viewing quality is not so different between these devices, so I am not going to make a choice by basing on viewing quality. Indeed, all of them have IPS panels and a Full HD+ resolution.

Specs & Software

Vivo V9 Pro is the device with the highest performance, thanks to its more powerful SoC. We are talking about the Snapdragon 660 by Qualcomm, which has a more powerful GPU than Kirin 710 and a max frequency of 2.2 GHz. Further, this device alongside the Huawei Honor 8X sports a dedicated micro SD slot. While it has the best hardware, we like more the software found on Huawei phones. Vivo V9 Pro comes with Funtouch OS installed, while Nova 3i and Honor 8X have the EMUI. But overall, I would still pick Vivo V9 Pro.

Camera

Which of these devices should you choose from this trio? It mainly depends on which cameras you are interested in. If you care more about rear cameras, then go for the Honor 8X as it features a higher resolution as well as a brighter aperture which provide more detailed shots, especially in low-light conditions. But if you care about selfies the most, then you should choose Huawei Nova 3i as it has a great dual front camera with 24 and 2 MP resolutions and with f/2.0 aperture, as well as a very advanced AI beauty mode.

Battery

Huawei Honor 8X is the handset with the biggest battery. Its lithium unit has a way bigger capacity than the opponents and it is able to last a lot more. But note that, on the other hand, it also has bigger dimensions, so if you want a device which fits in your pocket it may not be the best choice for you.

Price

Even though their specs are similar, these handsets come with different prices. Vivo V9 Pro costs about $347 or €300, Huawei Nova 3i costs about $405 or €350 and Huawei Honor 8X has an average price of $254/€220. With the actual prices, Huawei Honor 8X has the best value for money and it wins the comparison.

Read More: Vivo V9 Pro with notched display and dual rear cameras launched in India

Vivo V9 Pro vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Honor 8X: PROs and CONS

Vivo V9 Pro

PROs

Wide display

Good hardware

Micro SD dedicated slot

Nice selfie camera

CONS

Not so exciting rear camera

Huawei Nova 3i

PROs

Wonderful design

Four cameras

Good performance

Wide display

CONS

Higher price

Huawei Honor 8X

PROs

Bigger display

High screen-to-body ratio

Big battery

Affordable price

micro SD dedicated slot

CONS