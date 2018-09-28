UMIDIGI A3 officially launched, Presale starts Oct 20 and 20 units up for grab in Giveaway

Chinese smartphone manufacturer UMIDIGI has officially announced the UMIDIGI A3. The phone has been in the news quite frequently in recent times as a result of its impressive specs lineup. The A3 is an entry-level model but it comes with a premium-looking metal body and several other features on the internals which makes it potentially stand out among its contemporaries.

Design and Specification

UMIDIGI A3 comes with a 5.5-inch in-cell Full-screen display with HD+ resolution. The display is covered with a 2.5D curved glass which adds some more aesthetics to the device. There is no physical button at the front instead, the phone uses on-screen navigation. The back panel and the frame is manufactured from metal. The A3 adopts a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically at the top left corner. There is a LED flash under the camera as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the middle.

Specs wise, the UMIDIGI A3 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 processor with a clock frequency of 1.5GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM while there is 16GB of internal storage onboard. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Perhaps, one of the most spectacular features on the device is the triple slots for two SIM cards and a microSD card. In this way, you won’t have to sacrifice any of the two SIM slots. Furthermore, the SIM slots both support dual 4G VoLTE. The device also comes with global LTE bands including Band 20 and so, can be used in several countries around the world.

As far as the cameras go, UMIDIGI A3 packs a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the rear and a single selfie camera. The rear sensors comprise of a 12MP main sensor with 1.12 μm pixels, 1/2.8’’ large optical sensor size, OV12870 sensor while the secondary camera is a 5MP sensor. The secondary sensor is a depth of field sensor which brings the ability to capture bokeh shots. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter which supports Face Unlock and captures high-resolution beautiful selfies. The device also comes with powerful speakers located at the bottom. Keeping the light on is a 3300mAh battery.

UMIDIGI A3 Price and Availability

If you are interested in grabbing the UMIDIGI A3, you’ll have to wait until October 20 when the model will open for presale on UMIDIGI’s official store on AliExpress. It will be available in Space Gray and Gold colours. Before the presale commences, you can register on the page so you’ll get notified when the phone’s presale activity commences. In addition, UMIDIGI is running a Giveaway on its website which will see 20 lucky chaps getting the A3 for FREE.

Full Specifications:

Screen: 5.5’’ HD+ TDDI Incell

CPU: MediaTek M6739 at 1.5GHz

GPU: IMG 8XE [email protected] 570MHz

RAM: 2GB

Internal memory: 16GB

Rear camera : 12MP+5MP, OV12870, 6-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixels, 1/2.8” optical sensor size

Front camera: 8MP, OV8856, f/2.0 aperture

Connectivity: Both SIM slots are compatible with 4G, support 4G VoLTE in both slots simultaneously.

2G: GSM 2/3/5/8

3G: WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8

4G: TDD-LTE 38/40/41

4G: FDD-LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG

Battery : 3300mAh

Dimensions : 147.2 mm * 70.2 mm * 8.5 mm

Weight: 186 g

Other: FM radio, gravity sensors, proximity, light sensor, fingerprint scanner, Triple slots; two SIM, one SD card slot.

Colours: Space Gray, Gold