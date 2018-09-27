UMIDIGI A3 Real Photos leak right ahead of its official launch

The countdown is on to the launch of the UMIDIGI A3 which is a hotly anticipated one. The popularity of the A3 even before its launch is related to the success of the UMIDIGI A1 Pro which was announced in March this year. The A1 Pro was one of the best-selling phones of the company. With a well-packed specs lineup comprising a 5.5-inch display screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an impressive entry-level chipset, dual rear cameras, the 10W fast charging option and beautiful curved design coupled with a price under $100, the Mi A1 Pro was very popular in the under $100 price category. UMIDIGI isn’t going to keep us waiting till next year before launching a successor and that is the A3.

The UMIDIGI A3 is expected to be officially launched on September 28 and ahead of tomorrow’s launch, the real photos of the A3 have leaked online. The photos aren’t any different from the ones we have seen in the past but just some cleaner shots of its space gray variant. For an entry-level model, the device looks quite stunning with a premium build. The body is made of metal. The A3 adopts a dual camera setup stacked at the top left corner vertically. There is a LED flash under the camera. The device also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also visible is the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack, not like we expected it to be yanked off.

The UMIDIGI A3 recently made an appearance on AliExpress and that afforded us an opportunity to check out the specifications. Top on the specs sheet is the triple slots for two SIM cards and a microSD card. The model comes in 2GB RAM + 16GB storage combo and with a dedicated SD card slot, the storage can be expanded by a further 256GB without sacrificing any of the slots. In addition, the two SIM slots are 4G VoLTE enabled with the network band running on both SIMs at the same time. The device will come with a 3300mAh battery.

On the camera end, the device packs a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the rear and a single selfie camera. The rear sensors comprise of a 12MP+5MP combo with dual tone LED flash while there is an 8MP sensor at the front. The device will also come with powerful speakers located at the bottom.

UMIDIGI A3 is expected to have a retail price of $79.99 and preorder will open on AliExpress from tomorrow. Keep a tab on the AliExpress page for updates. We’ll also keep you updated about the launch here on Gizmochina.

According to leaked source on AliExpress at UMIDIGI official store, the UMIDIGI A3 has six main selling points:

1

Bottom Box Speaker & LED Notification

So we are expected to get a better dual camera performance, innovative triple slots design without compromise, good CPU performance and a global budget phone for everyone in the world. Need to point out that as a budget phone it packs 2.5D curved glass on double-sided with a unibody metal frame. Different from Xiaomi Redmi series, it even has a bottom box speaker. So the design of the phone definitely is great for a budget phone. Judging from the appearance of the phone, it more likes a flagship phone!

Anyway, UMIDIGI A3 will launch tomorrow and all specs of the phone will be confirmed! Stay tuned for more interest news. Check more info about UMIDIGI A3 right here at UMIDIGI Official store on AliExpress.