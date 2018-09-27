Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, and Mi Luggage in India

At Xiaomi Smart Living product launch event in Bengaluru, India, along with the Mi Band 3, the China-based company also launched a few other products, including the Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, and Mi Luggage.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S comes with a compact and minimalist design that elegantly blends into the household environment. It features an OLED display which displays the precisely determined PM2.5 levels in real-time, along with the humidity and temperature.

It comes with a built-in ambient light sensor which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness. With its 360-degrees cylindrical filer structure, the company says that the air purifier can suck in air from every direction and deliver at a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of up to 310m^3/h, meaning it can circulate clean air entirely for a 21m2 room in just 10 minutes.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S can be remotely controlled using the Mi Home App, Google Assistant as well as Amazon’s Alexa. It will be available for purchase in India from 28th September for a price of Rs. 8,999 ($124) through Mi Online Store, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

The Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 can provide 24×7 home protection with 360-degree coverage of the entire house. It comes equipped with night vision, intelligent motion detection, and real-time two-way talk. It also supports 1080p Full HD video capture and playback at any moment.

It offers two types of storage options — microSD cards of up to 64GB and NAS devices. Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon from 10th October for Rs. 2,699 ($37).

The Xiaomi Mi Luggage, the company’s new product in the travel category, comes with a sleek and durable design. It is made from Makrolon, a polycarbonate material, and comes with a specially-designed TSA-approved combination lock to ensure the security of all your valuables and documents.

It comes with an ergonomic handle and supports 4 different height adjustments for individual comfort. It will be available in two sizes — Mi Luggage 20 and Mi Luggage 24, from 10th October via Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The Mi Luggage 20, priced at Rs. 2,999 ($41) will come in Red, Grey, and Blue colors while the Mi Luggage 24, costing Rs. 4,299 ($59), will be offered in Grey and Blue colors.