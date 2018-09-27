Renders show the Google Pixel 3 XL in Black, Mint, and White

This year, the Pixel 3 XL is expected to launch in three colors, unlike its predecessor that is available in only two. In addition to white and black (no Panda this year), the Pixel 3 XL will also come in Mint (Green). Waqar Khan has made renders of all three color variants based on latest leaks and rumors.

The Pixel 3 XL will maintain the two-tone finish as previous gen models. However, as we have seen in HD unboxing videos of the phone, the two-tone finish of the white variant isn’t as distinct as the one in these renders. Also, the power button is mint green and not orange.

The black variant of the render matches that of the Pixel 2 XL but we doubt Google will stick to the exact same design this year. We absolutely dig the Mint Green version. The color is sort of retro like the refrigerators of old. Is it me or does this variant of the Pixel 3 XL match with the Elvis Presley Atomic Player?

The Pixel 3 XL will come with a single rear camera like its predecessors. However, the entire back of the phone is made of glass and not part metal and part glass. This is because the phone will support wireless charging. Google will also stick to a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner but has embraced the notch.

While the rear houses just a single camera sensor, the notch is home to two sensors. The sensors are on opposite sides of the camera and appear to form a face. The phone will have stereo front-facing speakers – the earpiece will act as one speaker while the second speaker is housed on the chin.

The Pixel 3 XL will come with a QHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 3430mAh battery. The rear camera is a 12MP sensor while the dual front-facing cameras are both 8MP though one is an autofocus f/1.8 sensor and the other is a fixed-focus f/2.2 sensor.

