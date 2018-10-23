UMIDIGI A3 Pro goes official with a bigger display, dual 4G VoLTE, triple slots & more

While the dust generated by the premium entry-level UMIDIGI A3 is yet to settle down, the Chinese phone maker has launched a new sibling to the A3. The UMIDIGI A3 Pro joins the fray with a bigger screen size and a couple of other distinguishing features. Apart from a few differences, both the UMIDIGI A3 and A3 Pro look similar.

The UMIDIGI A3 Pro continues with the beautiful design of its sibling. The design includes a full-metal unibody and double-sided 2.5D curved glass design. It packs a bigger 5.7-inch advanced in-cell notch display with a faster and improved dual camera setup 12MP+5MP from Sony/OV sensor that offers better photo and video quality than ever before. At the front, there is an 8MP OV8856 sensor with a f/2.0 aperture. The phone is powered by a MediaTek M6739 processor paired with 3GB of RAM while there is 32GB of internal storage onboard. Also, the phone comes with triple slots made up of dual 4G VoLTE SIM slots and a third microSD slot. In this way, you won’t need to compromise the SD card slot when using dual SIM. The A3 Pro also comes with global bands. Other features include Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, a rear-fingerprint sensor, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack and a 3300mAh battery. The device is available in Space Gray and Gold colours.

UMIDIGI A3 Pro is now listed officially on the company’s website. UMIDIGI is yet to disclose the price and release date. The device is also listed on AliExpress but it is not on sale. However, you can add the device to cart and be notified when the presale starts.