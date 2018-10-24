Buy One Netbook One Mix Yoga Pocket Laptop For Only $429.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

If you’re in the market for a supermini laptop that you can carry during your business trips, you might want to take a look at the One Netbook One Mix Yoga Pocket. The highly compact laptop won’t set you back a pretty penny as it has gone up for sale bearing a discounted price on GeekBuying.

We’ll divulge more details about the aforesaid discount and also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the check out process. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

The One Netbook One Mix Yoga laptop usually carries a steep price tag on online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $459.99 on GeekBuying. This is a considerable 21% drop in the device’s original asking price of $583.99.

You can extend this discount simply by applying coupon code GKB098T before proceeding to check out. The coupon helps you save an extra $110 and reduce your already lowered grand total to just $429.99 before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

An absolute bargain at this price, the One Netbook One Mix Yoga laptop boasts an impressive array of features. It sports a 7-inch IPS screen with 1920×1200 pixels resolution with the ability to degrade contrast and view angles even in sunlight conditions for an unmatched viewing experience.

Moreover, the laptop packs a powerful Intel Cherry Trail x5-Z8350, Quad Core, up to 1.92GHz processor along with an equally competent Intel HD Graphic Gen8 GPU, under the hood. It comes with 8GB of DDR3 RAM to facilitate advanced multitasking and offers 128GB storage.

The One Netbook One Mix Yoga runs on Microsoft Windows 10 OS which adds new features like the Edge Web browser. Furthermore, the laptop draws its juices from a non-removable 6500mAh polymer battery that delivers long standby time.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in checking out the full specification and taking advantage of the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in just 1 day and the above-mentioned coupon is also likely to expire soon.

