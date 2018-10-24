Buy Bakeey N58 Smart Watch With ECG Display For Only $49.99 On Banggood

Looking for an ECG smartwatch that’s loaded with impressive features but doesn’t cost a bomb? Look no further.

Much to the delight of fitness purists who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on fitness gadgets to keep a track of their health, the Bakeey N58 smartwatch has gone up for pre-order carrying a heavily discounted price tag on Banggood. Let’s head straight to the details.

A feature-rich fitness tracker would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now pre-order the N58 smartwatch at a reduced price of just $49.99 on Banggood. This is a considerable 38% drop in the device’s original selling price of $79.99.

Marketed as the first Chinese smartwatch to follow in the footsteps of Apple Watch 4 and boast ECG function, the Bakeey N58 is up for grabs in black and yellow color variants. Aside from sporting PPG and ECG display, the N58 comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, Kcal and lots more.



Moreover, the Bakeey N58 is capable of monitoring 6 types of health indexes including premature ventricular contractions, irregular heart rate, tachycardia, bradycardia, arrest, and leak. It automatically generates a health report as soon as the ECG measurement is over.

Aside from that, the Bakeey N58 features several multi-sports modes like walking, running, riding, ping-pong, and climbing. Other features include Pedometer, Call or Message Reminder, Drinking Water Reminder, Medication Reminder, Anti-lost, Camera remote control, Calendar, Sedentary reminder, Alarm, Stopwatch, and Auto Light-up Screen.

The N58 draws its juices from a 200mAh battery that delivers a standby time of 15 days, using time of about 5-7 days. Furthermore, the IP67 rated smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4 or above, iOS 8.0 or above.

On the downside, the aforesaid discount will only be valid for the first 200 pieces. The next 500 pieces will carry slightly steeper $$54.99 price tag while the remaining 1000 pieces will go back to the retail price of $79.99.

In other words, if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount, it is imperative that you follow this link without wasting time. Note that there were 173 pre-orders already placed at the time of writing.

