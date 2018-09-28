Huawei introduces emergency SOS function; Mate 10 series users are early adopters

During emergency, a smartphone can be the only way to seek help. Having a shortcut button can be the quickest possible to reach an emergency contact. On iPhone, users can hold the power and one of the volume buttons access Emergency SOS slider. Dragging the slider will make the iPhone call to a pre-defined emergency contact. After the phone call, the iPhone will send share the user location consistently at regular intervals of 10 minutes. Huawei has today confirmed the arrival of emergency SOS function for its smartphone through its official EMUI Weibo account.

The updated EMUI 9.0 now features emergency SOS function. The first set of phones to receive the function are Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design smartphones. Huawei is now actively working on bringing the emergency help function to its other smartphones.

Here is how Huawei phone users can access the emergency SOS function on their smartphones. As shown in the image above, the user can press the power button 5 times during an emergency situation. The help information will be automatically sent through SMS to pre-configured emergency contact number. It will also send current geographic location of the user.

At present, the emergency SOS function available on EMUI 9.0 does not support sending real-time user location. The Chinese manufacturer is working on it and it will be made available in the near future.

It appears that the SOS function will be available first on Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design smartphones in China. There is no confirmation on when the company will be making it available for global versions of Huawei devices.

Xiaomi and Meizu are currently working on bringing emergency SOS function to their devices in China It is only that Huawei, the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer has introduced the emergency SOS function to its smartphones.

