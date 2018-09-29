Honor Play Violet color variant to release in India soon

Just like Xiaomi’s Poco F1 flagship phone sells at an affordable price of Rs. 20,999 (~$289) in India, Honor is also selling Honor Play flagship smartphone is available at an enticing price of Rs. 19,999 (~$275) in the country. The Honor Play that was unveiled in August is available in India in color choices such as Blue and Black. Honor India has confirmed through its Twitter handle that it will be soon launching an attractive Violet color variant for the Honor Play.

Go Ultra or Go Home!

The chicest shade of Violet is coming to slay! Get ready! #HonorPlay #CrazyFastCrazySmart pic.twitter.com/JAkU8Q7NAr — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) September 28, 2018

Soon after the launch of Honor Play in India, various other smartphones including the Poco F1 have arrived in the market. To extend the popularity of the Honor Play, the company has decided to introduce a color variant for it. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on when the company will begin the sales of the Violet Honor Play smartphone. Also, there is no information on its pricing. Like the other color edition of the smartphone, the Violet model may also hit the market in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options.

At present, the 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM variant of the Honor Play is available in India for Rs. 19,999 (~$275). The higher model with 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM is priced at Rs. 23,999 (~$331).

The Honor Play smartphone that is powered by Kirin 970 is advertised as a gaming smartphone. For better gaming experience, the Honor Play features GPU Turbo for accelerated graphics performance. Other gaming features on the phone include 4D Gaming and Smart Shock for haptic feedback.

The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel that produces Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The back panel of the phone features 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. For shooting selfies, the Honor Play is equipped with 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is packed with a 3,750mAh battery.