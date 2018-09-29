Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite launched packing a 10.1-inch display, Harman Kardon speakers

Huawei has unveiled the MediaPad M5 Lite without rolling out the drums. The new tablet has been listed on Huawei’s website with some of its specifications revealed. Unfortunately, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite price wasn’t disclosed.

The MediaPad M5 Lite comes with a similar design as the MediaPad M5 but the model is a trimmed down version just as the name suggests. The tablet features an aluminium unibody and a 10.1-inch display but this time around, the orientation of the Huawei logo is changed to a landscape direction while the physical home button is also positioned in the same direction. The display adopts a 16:9 aspect ratio and has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. It is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 659 SoC and is available in two memory variants. There is a 3GB RAM+32GB storage model as well as a 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The MediaPad M5 Lite also comes with four speakers crafted by Harman Kardon and they work in sync with Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to deliver 3D surround sound.

Another spectacular feature is the 7500mAh battery which the tablet packs. The battery should have enough juice to power long multimedia and gaming sessions. Providing the interface is the Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 OS. The tablet will also ship with Huawei’s M-Pen lite Stylus in some regions. The stylus is said to support 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. The tablet is available in Champagne Gold and Space Grey colours.

