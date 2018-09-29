Buy Projectors From Alfawise, Excelvan And Other Top Brands At Discounted Price On GearBest



If you’re a cinephile who fancies watching your favorite movies, TV series and other videos in the comfort of your home without spending a lot of money, it may interest you to know that GearBest is offering an unmatched home cinema experience starting from just $36.99, as part of its latest promo. Let’s check out the details.

Aside from featuring a slew of unmissable deals, GearBest’s new promotion offers big discounts on high-end projectors from Alfawise, Excelvan, Exquizon, and Houzetek. In order to ensure buyers find what they’re looking for without much hassle, the promo has been divided into multiple categories.

The first section dubbed, ‘Top deals’ features a slew of well-received projectors that you can buy at a heavily discounted price. For the sake of an instance, you can get a noteworthy 23% off on the XGIMI H1 DLP Projector, which normally sells for $930.50 on online and offline stores.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now buy it at a dropped price of $715. On top of that, you can extend this discount by applying coupon code IT$CN25ADJ before proceeding to check out and bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $699.

As if that weren’t enough, you can buy a Special Add-On for just $4.99 if your cart subtotal exceeds $30. This discount will be automatically applied to your shopping cart before you check out.

Brand-conscious buyers are in for a treat as well. The promotion features significantly discounted smart projectors, mini projectors, LCD smart projectors and even kids toys projectors manufactured by top brands.

The projectors covered in each category carry a noteworthy discount that buyers can avail for a limited period of time. For example, you can buy the Alfawise A12 2000 Lumens Smart Projector at a reduced price of just $99.99, which is a 17% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $120.44.

On the downside, the promo is slated to end in 8 days. Moreover, there were only 35 pieces remaining for the Flash Sale price.

The last section called ‘5 Days Arrival’ includes a wide selection of popular projectors that you can buy at the discounted price. You can follow this link to check out all the projectors that currently carry dropped prices on GearBest.

Get High-End Projectors At Discounted Price