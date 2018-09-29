Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Smartphone At Promotion Price On Banggood



After floating around the rumor mill for quite a long time and making several appearances online in the form of leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was officially announced in Thailand. Marketed as the Chinese company’s first smartphone to sport four cameras, the recently unveiled phone has gone up for sale on Banggood.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (3GB RAM + 32GB ROM)

The Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone will set you back $193.99 on Banggood. This version of the mid-range AI-enabled smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that you can extend up to 256GB using an external TF card.

Note that the aforesaid promotion price will be valid for both rose gold and black color version of the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone. You can follow this link in order to check out more details and take advantage of the special promo price before the phone goes back to its original asking price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly larger version of the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone that offers 4GB of RAM, coupled with a hearty 64GB of expandable internal storage (up to 256GB). This blue-tinted version of the phone is now available bearing a price tag of $239.99 on Banggood.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a mammoth 6.26 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 X 2280 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection. Moreover, it has a pixel density of 403ppi (pixels per inch).

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636 processor along with an equally compelling Adreno 509 GPU. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on MIUI 9-based Android Oreo OS and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

On the photography front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone houses a 12.0MP + 5.0MP dual camera setup on the back 20.0MP+2.0MP camera on the front for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. It also features a slew of useful sensors including accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and get your hands on the global version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With 3GB RAM And 32GB ROM For $193.99

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With 4GB RAM And 64GB ROM For $239.99

Download Banggood App To Get A 10% Off App Coupon