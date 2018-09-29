Buy ALLDOCUBE M5S Phablet And iwork10 Pro Tablet PC At Dropped Price

If you’re in the market for a big screen Android tablet that doesn’t cost a bomb, you might want to take a look at ALLDOCUBE’s M5S phablet. Aside from sporting a large 10.1-inch display, the recently launched device boasts an impressive array of features that are likely to sweep tech buffs off their feet.

The ALLDOCUBE M5S phablet has gone up for sale on AliExpress and much to the delight of the Chinese manufacturer, the response has been overwhelming. We’ll take a look at two different versions of the well-received phablet that are currently up for grabs bearing lowered price on AliExpress.

ALLDOCUBE M5S (3GB RAM+32GB)

This version of the M5S phablet with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage will set you back just $138.52 on AliExpress. This is a noteworthy 32% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $203.70.

Apart from receiving the discount, new users can get an extra $4 off by applying the New User Coupon at the time of checking out.



ALLDOCUBE M5S (4GB RAM+64GB)

The slightly larger version of the M5S with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, but you can buy it at a reduced price of just $161.49 on AliExpress.

This is a noteworthy 43% reduction in the phablet’s original selling price of $283.32. On top of that, you can even take advantage of a $4 New User Coupon and save an additional $2 on every $199 spent.

As a phablet, the ALLDOCUBE M5 sports a mammoth 10.1-inch IPS 5-pointG+G COBcapacitive display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600. It packs a powerful MTK X20（MT6797） Deca-core 4G 64-bit processor along with MALI T880-MP4 GPU, under the hood.

You can head straight to this link in other to check out the full specification

ALLDOCUBE iwork10 Pro On Amazon

If you’re looking for a high-end tablet PC that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, you’ve come to the right place. The feature-laden iwork10 Pro tablet PC from ALLDOCUBE is slated to go up for sale bearing a considerably lowered price of just $195.49 on Amazon.

This is a noteworthy reduction in the device's original selling price of $229.99.

Sporting a big 10.1 inch IPS touchscreen display, paired with 1920 x 1200 high resolution and wide viewing angles, the iwork10 Pro delivers an unmatched viewing experience. It houses a 2.0MP rear-mounted camera and a 2.0MP front shooter for face-to-face video chatting.

Moreover, the iwork10 Pro is powered by an Intel Atom X5-Z8350 processor and it packs an Intel HD Graphics-Gen8 GPU with 12 EU for improved performance than the previous generation. It runs on dual Windows 10 + Android 5.1 OS and draws its juices from a big capacity battery of 6500mAh.

If the ALLDOCUBE iwork10 Pro has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out more details about the 2-in-1 tablet PC, which comes with a keyboard.

