TENAA updates Honor 8C listing with images and new storage variant

The Honor 8C is a less-powerful variant of the Honor 8X and 8X Max. The device was seen on TENAA about a week ago but images weren’t provided. More network variants of the device are now listed on the agency’s website and thankfully, one of them has included images.

The model number of this new listing is BKK-AL10. Other than the images included, this variant also mentions a new memory version of the phone which will have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This means we should get two variants alongside the previously known 4GB RAM + 64GB model.

The Honor 8C has a metal and glass sandwich design. Unlike its predecessor, the Honor 7C which has its dual cameras arranged horizontally, its own cameras are arranged vertically. There is a LED flash right below the sensors and the words “Dual Lens hybrid zoom” under the flash. There is also a fingerprint scanner in the middle of the device.

Up in front, there is a sensor, earpiece, and camera positioned in the middle. We are sure that’s where the notch is. The phone’s volume rocker and power button are on the right and there is a 3.5mm audio jack at the top of the phone.

The images provided are of the black variant but TENAA says it will also be available in purple, gold, and blue.

When the Honor 8C launches on October 11, five months after its predecessor, it will come with a 6.26-inch 1520 x 720 screen and a 1.8GHz processor which is probably the Snapdragon 450. It will have 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie camera. It will also pack a 3900mAh battery and run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

