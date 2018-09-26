Get Up To 40% Off On Various Electronics And Security Items On AliExpress



As part of its latest promotion sale, AliExpress is offering a wide selection of electronics and security items at a heavily discounted price. Dubbed as ‘Electronics & Security,’ the promo feature items bearing up to 40% off.

Keeping in line with that, the site is giving 22% off on the Genuine PINENG PN – 963 10000mAh portable battery, a 26% off on the PZOZ Xiaomi tempered glass full cover screen protector and a remarkable 41% discount on the Sound Intone H6 Bluetooth earphone. The rest of the items have been split into different sections.

The first category called ‘The Best Seller’ features a myriad of awe-inspiring items that you can buy without emptying your pocket. For instance, you can go for the Pocofone F1 smartphone which usually sells for $356.81, but is currently available at a discounted price of just $ $307.63.



You can avail big discounts on Doogee branded smartphones in the following category called ‘Top Stores.’ In addition to that, buyers can apply a $2 coupon code to save more money at the time of checking out.

Segotep is the other brand included in the aforesaid category. You can get discounts on select mobile phone accessories from UGREEN. In order to extend the available discount, you can use a $3 coupon.

If you buy one of Golddway-branded product, you not only get an outstanding discount but also save $2 extra by using a coupon code. Other top brands like Samsung, Suntaiho, BASEUS, Bluedio, and FLOVEME too offer extra discount coupons that are likely to expire in the near future.

With that being said, it is imperative that you visit the promotion page by clicking here before the coupon expires and the promo comes to an end if you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount.

