HMD Global launches Nokia 7.1 with 5.84-inch PureDisplay, SD636 SoC, and dual rear cameras

As expected, at a launch event in London, UK, HMD Global announced its brand new Nokia 7.1 smartphone. It comes with a familiar all-glass exterior that we’ve seen on recently launched budget phones by HMD Global.

The Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ “PureDisplay” with 19:9 screen aspect ratio with a notch on top. The company claims that the PureDisplay’s internal HDR can convert the SDR content into the HDR in real-time.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s mid-range Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, which is claimed to deliver 40 percent improved performance over its predecessor Snapdragon 630. It is coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and comes in two models — 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM.

The 3GB RAM model packs 32GB of internal storage while the 4GB RAM model comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Both the models feature a microSD card slot, enabling you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 400GB.

In terms of photography, the phone comes with a new Zeiss imaging solution. The Nokia 7.1 has a dual camera setup on the back that’s stacked vertically in the top-center position. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing.

The camera comes with features like True Life HDR, Bokeh mode, Pro Camera mode, Livestream functionality, and Bothie. On the front side, it comes equipped with an AI-backed 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Just like every other Nokia smartphone, this one too is a part of Google‘s Android One programme. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. The Finnish company has promised the Android Pie update by the end of this month and future updates for two years.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Type-C 2.0, and NFC. The phone drives power from a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Read More: Nokia 9 PureView is the name of HMD Global’s next flagship

The Nokia 7.1 will be available in two color options — Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel that has a copper accent. It’ll be available for pre-order in the European market from tomorrow and will start shipping later this month. The pricing for the base model of Nokia 7.1 starts at €299, roughly $343.