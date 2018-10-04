Panasonic unveils the Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro in India with wireless charging and IR Face Unlock

Panasonic has launched two new phones in India. Unlike a lot of its recent phones in the country, the new Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro are upper mid-range phones.

Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro Design

The Eluga X1 and its Pro variant share the same design. There is glass on both sides of the phones, a notched display, and the vertically arranged dual rear cameras. They also come in Silver and Dark Gray colors.

Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro Specs

The Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro have a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3. Nestled within the notch of both phones is a 16MP AI camera with bokeh mode, live photos, and Panasonic’s take on AR emojis called Facemoji. There is also an infrared face unlock system inside the notch.

Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chipset. The Eluga X1 Pro has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the Eluga X1 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both phones support storage expansion up to (256GB) There is a 16MP + 5MP dual camera combo on the back of the phones with lots of features and customizations. Keeping the rear cameras company on the back is a fingerprint scanner.

The Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro ditch the audio jack for a USB Type-C port for both audio and charging. A Type-C to 3.5mm converter is included in the box. Both phones pack a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging but the Pro version adds support for wireless charging. Panasonic says both phones can also charge other devices.

The Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and also have a special AI app called ARBO HUB which studies your usage pattern and helps you plan your day.

Price and Availability

Both phones will go on sale on October 10 and will be available across mobile stores in India. The Eluga X1 is priced at Rs. 22,990 (~$312) and will be bundled with a pair of Panasonic headphones while the X1 Pro will sell for Rs. 26,990 (~$366) and will come with a wireless charger.

(Sources: 1, 2 | Via)