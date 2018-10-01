Huawei Y9 2019 with Kirin 710 SoC and dual front and rear cameras announced

Huawei has officially announced its latest smartphone in the its home market — Huawei Y9 2019. As the name itself suggests, the smartphone is the successor of the Huawei Y9 (2018) that was announced last year.

The Huawei Y9 2019 will be available in three color options — Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, and Aurora Purple. While the phone is expected to go on sale in China later this month, the company has not yet announced the pricing information.

The phone features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display (2340 x 1080 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass on top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the company’s own mid-range Kirin 710 octa-core 12nm processor, which was launched a couple of months ago.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration. The 4GB RAM model packs 64GB of internal storage while the 6GB RAM model comes with 128GB of internal storage. Both models have a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 400GB.

Coming to the optics, there’s a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back side along with an LED flash, stacked vertically in the top-left corner. On the front side too there’s a dual-camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security, which the company claims can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v5, and GPS/GLONASS.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom EMUI 8.2 interface on top. It drives power from a 4000mAh battery that supports fast charging technology.