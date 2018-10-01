Get The Excelvan Q2 Kids Toy Projector At A Dropped Price Of Just $49.99 On GearBest [Coupon Code]



It is no secret that toys play a vital role in children’s development. While parents usually end up loading their cart and spending a lot of money on various toys such as musical instruments and dress-up clothes at the toy store, children are likely to get bored with these types of toys sooner rather than later.

If you’re in the market for a toy that can accompany your child while he/she grows up, you might want to take a look at the Excelvan Q2 Kids Toy projector. Aside from being the coolest toy to engage and retain your child’s attention, the Excelvan Q2 doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

The Excelvan Q2 Kids Toy Projector has gone up for sale bearing a discounted price on GearBest. While the mini powerful projector would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $55.99 On GearBest.

This is a significant 22% reduction in the device’s original asking price. But if you’re living on a tight budget and aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a toy projector, all you need to do is to apply coupon code ExcelQ2GB at the time of checking out.



You can get an extra $6 off after applying the aforesaid coupon. In other words, your already discounted grand total will come down to only $49.99 at the time of checking out.

The Excelvan Q2 is quite an irresistible toy projector at this reduced price, given that it merges the excellent projection function and 2 built-in HiFi speakers, which is ideal for your kids to watch cartoons, movies, listen to music, learning or playing their favorite games.

Sporting a one-of-a-kind appearance, the Excelvan Q2 features multiple interfaces including USB port, TF card slot, HDMI and AV out to enable connection with various devices. With the ability to produce a 70-inch large screen from 3m away, the Excelvan Q2 can easily transform your small bedroom into a theater.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the rest of the features and avail the discount. With just 195 pieces left for the Flash Sale price, the promotion sale is slated to end in 29 days.

Get 22% Off On Excelvan Q2 Kids Toy Projector