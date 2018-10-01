Download Android 9 Pie update for Huawei Mate 10 Pro

It’s not only Xiaomi, and OnePlus that are rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie udapte to its devices. Huawei has also joined the list of the club by pushing the Android 9.0 Pie based B108 9.0.0.108 build on Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The latest update is rolling in the European region with EMUI 9.0 on the top of Android P. Users who haven’t received the OTA update can download the update file to flash the update manually.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner means it will roll out to some users first, then after successful verification, it will be rolled out to the wider audience. If you don’t want to wait for the OTA update, you can download the update zip for both the Huawei Mate 10 Pro variants (BLA-L09 and BLA-L29).

New changes on EMUI 9.0

Several new features and enhancements have been added to the latest EMUI 9.0. Notably, it brings new UI for Quick settings, designed volume slider, AI support for battery and camera, Manual theme selection, Notch Support, improved Adaptive brightness, and Google Digital wellbeing feature.

There are plenty of other changes which include various optimizations for performance and security than the older version.

Additionally, Huawei Mate 10 carries Kirin 970 with 6GB + 128GB and 4GB + 64 GB storage variants. It packs 6 inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio measuring 402 ppi density. In-camera there’s a 12 megapixel + 20 megapixel on the rear side and 8-megapixel shooter on the front side. In connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, aptX HD, LE and GPS.

Download Android P for Huawei Mate 10 pro

BLA-L09C432E4R1P8B108-log – 9.0.0.108

BLA-L29C432E4R1P8B108-log – 9.0.0.108

If you are going to manually flash the new ROM, we suggest you take a backup before proceeding. Also, keep your device charged more than 70%. Well, how many of you have already received the Android 9.0 update on your Mate 10 Pro?

