All Nokia models will get Android Pie before Q2 2019

HMD Global run Nokia is working pretty hard to provide the latest Android 9.0 Pie to all the models before Q2 2019. Already, they have rolled out the latest and the greatest Android 9.0 Pie to various Nokia models. Now, they are working on the update for Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus slating for rollout “in the next few days”. HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that company is putting every effort to cater the latest alteration of Android on all major and minor Nokia devices in the first half of 2019.

Particularly, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will start receiving the update by the end of the week. It may take some more time to roll out the update in all regions. Well, whatever the reason is, your Nokia devices will be updated to the latest Android version within the next couple of weeks.

Nokia 6 2017 version is also on the list of getting the Android Pie update in a week or two. As per the Judo Sarvikas, the development team is just finalizing the phone’s Dolby Atmos audio features for Android Pie. All other work has been done and the development is in its final stages before hitting the floor.

The low-end Nokia 1 and Nokia 3 devices will see the update before the starting of Q3 2019. All other minor and major devices will also get the Android 9.0 Pie update in the first half of 2019.

Nokia is working tirelessly in providing the latest updates to its devices. Particularly, this time Nokia stood first in rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update to its devices. HMD Global powered Nokia is committed to providing all major Android updates for a couple of years and three years of security updates to its devices.

Well, how many of you have received the Android Pie update on your Nokia devices?

