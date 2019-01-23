Samsung files trademark application for “Neuro Game Booster”, is this its version of GPU Turbo?

Last year, Honor announced a graphics processing acceleration technology called GPU Turbo. It improved the efficiency of the GPU and also reduced power consumption. Phones that have gotten the feature now handle mobile games better. Now it seems Samsung will also launch its own version as it has trademarked the name “Neuro Game Booster”.

Samsung applied for a trademark for the name on Monday, January 21 at the European Union Intellectual Property office. The description says it is an electronic game software for mobile phones. It also says it is an AI software.

Samsung’s Neuro Game Booster should bring improved performance in mobile gaming just like Honor’s GPU Turbo. However, we can’t say yet if it will be available only to phones powered by Samsung’s Exynos processors or it will also be available to those powered by Snapdragon processors.

There is no info on when it will be announced but we think we may not have to wait till the launch of the Galaxy S10 series in February.

