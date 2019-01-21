Samsung rumored to announce Exynos 9825 processor in H2 2019, may power the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung‘s latest flagship chipset is the Exynos 9820 and it will power the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. Going by previous years, the flagship chipset used in the S-series should also power the Galaxy Note released the same year, and in this case – the Galaxy 10/Note X flagship. However, that might not be the case this year.

A post on Weibo by popular leaker Ice Universe revealed that we may get to see the Exynos 9825 in the second half of the year.

Looking at the way the post is framed, this doesn’t seem to mean Samsung’s usual tradition of announcing its next flagship the preceding year just as the Exynos 9820 was announced last year. We believe it means we will see the Exynos 9825 chipset in phones this year and what better phone for it to debut on other than the Galaxy Note 10/Note X?

There isn’t any info on the features of the processor but we think it will be a slight improvement on the Exynos 9820 – probably a higher clockspeed for the GPU and CPU or maybe even its first 7nm chipset since the Exynos 9820 is an 8nm chipset.

These are just speculations, so we advise you take it with a pinch of salt. If more details surface, we will be sure to let you know.

