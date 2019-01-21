Vivo APEX 2019 Renders appear, showing a bezel-less design and super high screen ratio!

BBK subsidiary, Vivo only a couple of days back announce that it would hold an event in Beijing on January 24 where the Vivo APEX 2019 is expected to be unveiled. The company has already sent official invitations to various media houses and we highly anticipate to see the device on that day.

Ahead of the launch, the renders of the APEX 2019 has appeared online. Before now, Vivo is yet to officially disclose any detail of the APEX 2019. However, the device has only been promoted using the codename “The Water drop”. Vivo recently shared a video on its official Weibo page which shows the Vivo APEX 2019 being felt by passersby. In the video, many of the responses described the gadget as pebble, soap and so on. That gives us an idea that the device will be a sleek one with a glass body.

The renders show the Vivo APEX 2019 will continue with a bezel-less design and apparently a super high screen to body ratio. The device will utilise the in-display fingerprint sensor and would still not have a selfie camera at the front. What we don’t know is if Vivo will retain the pop-up camera design or would shift to the slider design which seems to be gaining ground. The rear design is still unclear as the renders only show the front design. It is reported, though, that the APEX 2019 body does not have any openings, and even the charging opening does not exist. The device is reported to adopt the wireless fast charging method. Another fascinating thing about the display is the curved edge screen and well-chamfered edges which the device features. We can’t say if the renders are accurate but there’s no doubt the Vivo APEX 2019 is sure going to be a device to look forward to. You can check out the reactions of fans when they touched the Vivo APEX 2019 hidden inside a box in the video below.

