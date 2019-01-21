Samsung Galaxy A30 spotted on Geekbench, packs Exynos 7885 SoC and 4GB RAM

Samsung is upping its game with its premium mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company has adopted a strategy of offering Galaxy A-series smartphones equipped with high-end technology and features that aren’t even present on its flagship phones.

Now, another Galaxy A-series smartphone is ready to make its debut. Samsung Galaxy A30 has been spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench, revealing some of the phone’s key specifications. Based on the listing, it seems that the Galaxy A30 is a budget phone with decent specifications.

The Geekbench listing shows that the smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and will be equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 chipset. It also reveals that the device will be running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s custom skin on top.

Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy A30 will be available in two storage options — 32GB and 64GB. Apart from A30, the company is also planning to launch two other smartphones — Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A50, powered by Exynos 7885 and Exynos 9610 chipset respectively.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch its budget Galaxy M-series smartphones in the Indian market, including Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and, Galaxy M30 and the company has also scheduled a launch event on 28th January.

Read More: Samsung introduces the Exynos 7904 mobile processor with high-end features for mid-range phones

Next month, the company is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S10-series smartphones on 20th February, a week ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2019. As per the reports, the company will be unveiling three smartphones in the S10 lineup — Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus.