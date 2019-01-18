Vivo Apex 2019 bezel-less smartphone to get unveiled in China on 24th January

Vivo had showcased its Vivo Apex concept smartphone with a full-screen display at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year, which had around 98 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company later launched its Vivo NEX and most recently Vivo NEX Dual experimental smartphones.

Now, the Chinese company is all set to launch yet another experimental smartphone — Vivo Apex 2019. The company teased the launch of a new smartphone on 24th January in China and now the poster shared by the company confirms that the device launching on January 24th is indeed the Vivo Apex 2019.

The caption on the image roughly translates to: “A year ago, Vivo APEX portrayed a new world of full screens. A year later, #vivo APEX 2019# evolved again, using technology to wake up to the future. See you on January 24.”

According to the reports, the smartphone is codenamed “The Waterdrop” and is revealed to come with a curved design without any kind of notches, bezels or physical buttons. The phone could come with pressure-sensitive and gesture-based navigation. As for the memory configuration, the phone could come with 8GB RAM but there’s a possibility that the company could also announce 10GB RAM or 12GB RAM variant as well.

Further, the smartphone is also expected to come with sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor with a larger area and improved sensor, similar to what Xiaomi and Oppo unveiled earlier this week. We are expecting the device to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor manufactured using 7nm process.

While the company has not yet confirmed this, we are expecting the Chinese company to showcase the Vivo Apex 2019 smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain which will kick-off on 25th February.

For Vivo Apex showcased last year, the company had adopted pop-up front-facing camera design for bezel-less display. To see what the company has adopted this time to offer higher screen-to-body ratio, we’ll have to wait until 24th January when Vivo officially announces the smartphone.

