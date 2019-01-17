Vivo V11 Pro successor to reportedly launch in India next month

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone — the successor of the Vivo V11 Pro — in the Indian market by the end of February. The report also cites industry sources suggesting that the phone will come with three to four industry-first features, however, it’s not yet what those features will be.

The report also indicates that the upcoming smartphone from Vivo will be priced between Rs. 20,000 ($281) and Rs. 30,000 ($422) but there’s a high possibility that the phone will be priced a bit higher than the Vivo V11 Pro which was launched for Rs. 25,990 ($365).

Given that the Vivo V11 Pro was available for purchase in the Indian market through both online as well as offline channels, it’s safe to assume that the upcoming device will also be sold in a similar fashion. To recall, the V11 Pro made its way to the Indian market about four months ago.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with waterdrop notch on top and minimal bezels surrounding the screen which the company calls “Halo FullView” display. It offers 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 402ppi pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and about 91.27 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, along with Adreno 512 graphics processor. It packs 6GB RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage in India compared to the 128GB onboard storage in the Vivo V11.

The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot, so that you can expand the storage up to 256GB. Coming to the front-facing snapper, the smaller notch on top of the display houses a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, HDR support, and AI Selfie Lighting. The front camera also comes with Infrared Face Access, enabling you to unlock the device with facial recognition even in low-light conditions.

The handset comes with a dual-camera module on the top-left corner with sensors placed vertically. It features a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens with dual-pixel technology. It also comes with artificial intelligence based scene recognition, AI Backlight HDR, and AI assistant for portrait shots.

It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a first for the Vivo’s V-series. The company has used the fourth-generation fingerprint sensor, which is claimed to be 50 percent faster than previous generations. The phone is running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s highly customized FunTouch OS 4.5.

It also has Game Mode 4.0 that provides an immersive gaming experience. The device supports the standard set of connectivity options, which includes Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS / GLONASS, and a micro USB port. The phone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery which comes with Dual Engine Fast Charging and 9-layer of protection.

