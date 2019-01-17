Photo shows the Galaxy S10 Plus in public with pill-shaped Infinity-O display

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is a little more than a month away. As the day gets closer, we expect more leaks to keep pouring in. Today’s leak is a live photo of the Galaxy S10 Plus which was spotted in public.

The image is reported to have been shared by a Samsung employee but has now been taken down. Thankfully, someone managed to save it before the original post was deleted.

The picture isn’t high-res thanks to the zoom level before the photo was taken but we can still make out a key feature of the phone – its dual front-facing cameras.

The Galaxy S10 Plus will come with an Infinity-O display (or Infinity-Pill since it is shaped like a pill) that will house two front-facing cameras. The hole in the display is positioned at the top right corner on the same line the notification icons are. Judging from the image, the hole doesn’t seem intrusive but it clearly can’t be ignored if you are watching a video in full-screen.

The Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a total of six cameras – four on the rear; an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As usual, there will be an Exynos version and a Snapdragon version. It will also run One UI based on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

