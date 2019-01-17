OPPO R19 and Vivo X25 tipped to feature pop-up cameras, notch-less displays

OPPO’s R series and Vivo’s X lineup have been consistently providing higher screen space with each generation. A fresh leak has revealed that the upcoming OPPO R smartphone and the next Vivo X phone will be equipped with pop-up camera. This will allow these companies to provide more screen space on their upcoming smartphones.

According to a leakster from China, the upcoming OPPO R series which could be the OPPO R19 and R19 Pro will be featuring a pop-up camera towards the center on the top-edge. Its rear camera is also expected to be present at the center on the back panel. The placement of the rear camera seems to match with the case images of the R19 that had surfaced in the previous month.

He added that the next generation Vivo X phone which could be the Vivo X25 smartphone will be featuring a pop-up camera system at the top-right corner. Its rear camera will be also placed on the back panel.

Read More: Vivo V11 Pro successor to reportedly launch in India next month

The incorporation of pop-up camera mechanism on the OPPO Find X and the lift-up camera setup on the Vivo NEX have allowed them to sport notch-less screens. Now that the OPPO R19 and Vivo X25 are speculated to come with pop-up cameras, these phones could be featuring notch-less displays to provide users with nearly 95-percent screen-to-body ratio. Rumors have it that the R19 could be fueled by Helio P80 SoC. These phones may go official by the end of the first quarter of the year. Hence, more details on these devices are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

(source)