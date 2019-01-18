ZTE with China Unicom Makes Its First 5G Phone Call in Shenzhen

ZTE has announced that it has successfully completed its first 5G phone call in partnership with the Guangdong brand of China Unicom. The test was carried out in Shenzhen, which is one of the first 5G pilot cities of China Unicom.

The 5G phone call was made using prototype ZTE 5G smartphones. Apart from successfully making the call, other services like WeChat group video call, online video, and web browsing were completed.

“The test has verified several 5G key technologies such as Massive MIMO, 5G NR, NSA dual connectivity, FlexE transport technology and 5G Common Core. This achievement has made Shenzhen field of China Unicom become the world’s first commercial test field to make the first call in the NSA mode and it is in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15. “ ZTE notes in its press release.

Last Sunday, China Mobile along with Huawei successfully conducted a 5G broadcast test in Shenzhen. The CCTV Spring Festival Gala, a special program that’s broadcasted during the Chinese New Year in the country will be streamed over a 5G network in 4K.

Both Huawei and ZTE are leading 5G technology companies, however, their plans for global rollout are currently being threatened. Countries like Australia, Japan, and the US have already banned or are considering banning the use of their equipment citing security concerns.