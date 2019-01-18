Buy The 480GB Kingston A400 SSD For Only $79.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Solid-state drives (SSD) are primarily designed to boost the overall responsiveness of your system.

While top-branded computer accessories like an SSD usually carry steep price tags, you can avail up to a whopping 70 percent off a wide selection of Netac, Tronsmart, Kingston and COLORFUL-branded computers peripherals on GeekBuying. Dubbed as ‘New Brands Sale,’ this promo is split into ‘Brands’ and ‘New Arrivals’ categories.

Known as one of China’s best online stores for top-notch electronic items, GeekBuying is also offering the Kingston A400 480GB SSD at an unbeatable price. Aside from the aforesaid discount, there’s a way you can save more money during the checkout process, but we’ll talk about it in a bit.

The California-based SSD drives manufacturer has teamed up with GeekBuying to offer the 480GB capacity version of its A400 SSD for a heavily discounted price of just $99.99. This is a significant 17 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $119.99.



On top of that, you can extend this discount by applying coupon code GIZ_QATEWKFW at the time of checking out. By applying the aforesaid coupon, you can get an extra $20 off.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the Kingston A400 (480GB) further down to only $79.99. You can visit this link to grab the discount before the promo ends and use the coupon while it is still valid.

Unlike mechanical hard drives, the A400 enhances the boot and loading times of your system. This enables you to perform multiple activities with experiencing lag or any other sort of interruption. This SSD packs the latest gen controller, making it 10x faster than a regular hard drive.

It adopts a 7mm super slim design that makes it a great choice for a slew of systems including the light and then notebooks.