Production accident delays Redmi Note 7 deliveries, company apologizes

Redmi Note 7, the first smartphone from the Redmi brand after it split from the parent company Xiaomi to operate as an independent brand, seems to have been well received in China. In its first sale last week, the company revealed that all the units sold out within 8 minutes and 36 seconds.

The second flash sale of the Redmi Note 7 in China took place today and just like the previous sale, all the units in the second sale sold out within minutes. On JD.com alone, over 410,000 people registered to get their hands on the Redmi Note 7.

However, the company’s executives revealed through Weibo that the company faced the problem of delayed deliveries because of an accident in the production line. However, the company reaffirmed that the issue has been resolved and the deliveries will be made within the specified time of seven days.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

The company has focused on offering a premium photography experience with this budget smartphone. The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology.

On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone.

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.