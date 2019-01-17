Redmi Go, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G or Redmi Note 7 Pro seems to have received CMIIT approval

Within the next two months, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi MIX 3 5G flagship phone and Redmi Note 7 Pro phones in China. Another rumored phone from the company is Redmi Go Android Go smartphone. Previous reports haven’t revealed any details on Redmi Go phone. Today, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (CMIIT) has approved three Xiaomi models such as M1903F2A, M1092F1A and M1092F1T. It is speculated that these could be Redmi Go and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G or Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The M190F1A and M1902F1T are variants of a single phone which could either be the Redmi Note 7 Pro or Mi MIX 3 5G or any other upcoming Xiaomi phone. The M1903F2A could be the Redmi Go smartphone because a similar model number of M1903CGCX was certified by IMDA authority of Singapore in December last year.

The above speculations are just calculated guess based on the rumored phones that Xiaomi may debut in the near future. The M1902XXX models could end up as Xiaomi Mi 9 models. Hence, it is advisable to digest the report with a grain of salt and wait for newer reports to confirm on the identities of M1903F2A, M1902F1A and M1902F1T.

The Redmi Note 7 that was unveiled in the previous week featured a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 + 5-megapixel dual camera and 4,000mAh battery. Redmi has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be swapping the Samsung GM1 sensor with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Rumors are rife that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would be fueled by the more powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Xiaomi will be holding a media event on Feb. 24, just a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Rumors are rife that the Snapdragon 855 chipset powered Mi MIX 3 5G phone will be officially announced at the Feb. 24 press event.