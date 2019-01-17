Xiaomi Mi 9 new concept render shows nearly bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch

Xiaomi is currently gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone — Xiaomi Mi 9 which has already been leaked multiple times. While we have already seen a concept render of the smartphone, a new concept render has emerged online.

The new concept renders shows the Mi 9 smartphone with a virtually bezel-less display. All the four sides have very thin bezels, including the bottom chin which usually has a slightly thicker chin because of the display components.

The render shows that the device features a waterdrop notch on top of the display, offering higher screen-to-body ratio. According to the previous leaks, the phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-screen display with 2K screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

As reported earlier, on the back side, there’s a triple-camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera module is placed in the top-left corner and sensors are aligned vertically. As per the reports, the phone consists of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 18-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor.

There’s no fingerprint sensor on the back panel, which is in line with the previous leak that indicated that the Mi 9 flagship smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company could use its newly improved fingerprint sensor technology that it recently announced. It will also support 3D facial recognition to unlock the device.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm chipset but it’s confirmed that the phone won’t be featuring X50 LTE modem that offers 5G connectivity. Instead, the SD855 will come equipped with the X24 LTE modem.

The phone is expected to have up to 10GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While the phone’s 3,500mAh battery is said to support 32W fast charging technology, reports indicate that the Mi 9 won’t carry support for wireless charging. The phone is expected to come with IP68 certification indicating resistance from water and dust particles.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to carry a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (approximately $436) for the base model that includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Although the company has not yet announced the launch date, reports indicate that the Mi 9 will be launched in March or it could be showcased at MWC 2019.

