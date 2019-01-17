Get The OnePlus 6 And Huawei Honor 8X Smartphones At Lowered Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

Banggood continues to uphold its reputation for offering the best bang for your buck by doling out noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of electronic items from time to time.

Keeping in line with that, the Chinese online store is now offering two feature-laden smartphones including the OnePlus and the Huawei Honor 8X smartphones at unbeatable prices. We’ll shed light on the aforesaid discounts and even show how you can save more money during the checkout process.

OnePlus 6 (6GB RAM+64G ROM)

Even about a year after hitting the store shelves, the OnePlus 6 hasn’t stopped garnering popularity among smartphone lovers. That’s hardly surprising given that it boasts an impressive array of features and high-end specifications.

On the downside, the phone doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it will normally set you back $609.99 on both online as well as offline stores, but that’s about to change.

In a bid to make the OnePlus 6 available to cost-conscious buyers, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now offering this well-received smartphone at a lowered price of just $452.86 on Banggood. This is a 26 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price.

On top of that, you can use coupon code 1BGOP61 and get an extra $60.87 off. In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the OnePlus 6 smartphone further down to only $391.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before placing your order.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the smartphone for a limited period of time.

Huawei Honor 8X (4GB RAM+128GB ROM)

Huawei took the wraps off its Honor 8X smartphone in September last year. While the phone is expected to sweep Huawei fans off their feet with its top-notch specs and performance, it has now gone up for pre-order on Banggood.

You can now pre-order the blue or black color versions of the Huawei Honor 8X smartphone if you are willing to shell out $259.99. Huawei fans who have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on this feature-rich handset without spending a lot of money don’t need to get disappointed.



You can save $15 simply by applying coupon code 1BG8XG4 before you proceed to check out. Banggood users can reduce the original asking price of the global version of the Honor 8X reduces to only $244.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon.

The Honor 8X is an irresistible smartphone that comes with an extra large 6.5 inch TFT LCD (IPS) display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The phone packs a powerful HUAWEI Kirin 710 Octa-core processor, under the hood.

You can visit this link to check out the rest of the specifications and grab the discount before the coupon code expires.