MediaTek denies report that suggested that it had terminated partnership with Xiaomi

MediaTek, the Taiwan-based chipset manufacturer, has today officially released a statement saying that the rumors related to the company terminating its partnership with Xiaomi are not true.

The development comes after reports emerging online which suggested that MediaTek has terminated its partnership with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi and will no longer provide its mobile chipsets. Debunking that, MediaTek said that their relationship is good and the partnership is going on smoothly as usual and there’s no suspension of supply.

Currently, there are two Xiaomi smartphones that are powered by MediaTek’s chipsets — Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A. While the Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 chipset manufactured using a 12nm process, the Redmi 6A is powered by Helio A22 processor.

MediaTek’s chipsets are mostly used to power low-end and mid-range smartphones and the company has not yet launched a high-end chipset that could power flagship smartphones. In December 2018, the company reported consolidated revenue of 21.387 billion Taiwan dollars, representing an increase of 14.66 percent.

The company’s consolidated revenue in the four quarter of 2018 was 60.891 billion Taiwan dollars, which represents a decline of 9.2 percent. According to data released by China Science and Technology Institute, China’s smartphone shipments fell by 15.5 percent, and annual shipments fell to 390 million units.

Like many other technology companies, MediaTek is also involved in patent litigation. AMD has reportedly filed a lawsuit against MediaTek among others and alleged two patent infringements related to GPU/APU technology and is looking for cash compensation.