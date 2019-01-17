Pre-Order Ulefone Armor 6 Smartphone For Just $359.99 On GeekBuying And Win A Free Gift!

Designed for adventure junkies who fancy staying in touch with friends and family even during their adventurous outdoor activities, the Ulefone Armor 6 is deemed as the world’s top indestructible rugged smartphone.



Before we divulge more details about the Armor 6, it might interest you to know that this hotly-anticipated rugged smartphone has gone up for pre-order carrying a heavily discounted price tag on GeekBuying. On top of that, the handset comes with a free gift.

While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a top-branded, brawny smartphone, the Ulefone Armor 6 can now be yours for a dropped price of only $359.99 on GeekBuying. Aside from this noteworthy reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $487.99, there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can get an Ulefone UF002 wireless charger absolutely free with the package B black version of the Armor 6. Alternatively, you can go just for the black, red or package C red options of the smartphone. It is worth noting that the free wireless charger is only available with the package B black and package C red options.



An absolute bargain at this price, the Armor 6 sports a mammoth 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 2246×1080 pixels resolution. The phone packs a powerful Helio P60 Octa Core 2.0GHz processor, and an ARM Mali-G72-MP3 700MHz GPU, under the hood.

It ships with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of expandable onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite content. On the photography front, the Armor 6 houses a 16.0MP(SW21.0MP) + 8.0MP(SW13.0MP) dual camera module on the back and an 8.0MP(SW13.0MP) front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

This dual-SIM smartphone runs System: Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a 5000mAh Li-ion battery that delivers about 2-3 days of standby time. Moreover, it features multiple sensors including the G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor, E-compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, NFC, UV sensor, and baroceptor.

You can follow this link to avail the aforesaid discount and check out more details about the Ulefone Armor 6 smartphone. Note that the phone will start shipping in four days.