Google Pixel 3 Lite review video leaks well ahead of Q2 launch

Recent rumors have revealed that Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite are the two upcoming phones from the company. Multiple leaks have revealed the specifications, features and images of the Lite version of the Pixel 3 duo. Yesterday, Russian tech blogger Andro News shared a review video of the phone on YouTube to reveal what to expect from it.

Google Pixel 3 Lite Design

The Pixel 3 Lite is a cheaper edition of the Pixel 3. Even though the Pixel 3 Lite resembles the Pixel 3, the Lite variant comes with a polycarbonate instead of metal and glass and it is packed with weaker specs.

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL do not feature 3.5mm audio jack. The Pixel 3 Xl Lite hands-on video reveals that it features a 3.5mm audio jack and a microphone. There is a bright colored power button along with a volume rocker on the right edge. The SIM card slot is available on the left edge.

The rear panel of the Pixel 3 Lite sports a two-tone design. A fingerprint scanner and a single camera which lacks autofocus sensor are present on the rear shell of the device. The Pixel 3 has dual selfie snappers, but the Lite has only single camera on the front. There is a single speaker and a USB-C port on the bottom edge of the device. The Pixel 3 Lite has a compact appeal which makes it easier to operate with single hand.

Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications

The Pixel 3 Lite (codenamed as Sargo) will be equipped with a 5.56-inch display that supports 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with a pixel density of 434 ppi. The Android 9.0 Pie OS will come preinstalled on the smartphone.

The Snapdragon 670 SoC with 4 GB of RAM will be driving the Pixel 3 Lite. It has an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. The internal storage of the device is small, but Google will be providing unlimited cloud storage for the buyers of Pixel 3 Lite.

For photography, it features OIS enabled single camera of 12.2-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. As far as image quality is concerned, the source claims that the Pixel 3 Lite can shoot same quality images as the Pixel 3. At the front is a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. It is packed with a 2,915mAh battery.

Google is also expected to debut the bigger Pixel 3 XL Lite along with the Pixel 3 Lite. However, the source did not share any information on the XL Lite variant. As far as the launch of the Pixel 3 Lite is concerned, Google may hold a launch it after the Google I/O 2019 event which is usually held in May.

