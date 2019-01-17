Oppo Find X running on Android Pie operating system appears on Geekbench

Last year, Oppo launched its flagship smartphone Oppo Find X with a unique mechanical sliding design. When launched, the phone was running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.1.

Now, the smartphone has surfaced online on benchmarking platform Geekbench running Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. This suggests that the Android Pie roll out for the Oppo Find X should happen soon. However, the benchmark results are much lower compared to the average Find X scores, so it seems that it is currently under development and needs more optimization.

A couple of months ago, Oppo announced the ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The newer version is designed for full-screen devices and in terms of the user interface, the company has opted for a gradient color scheme.

It also comes with performance improvements. Oppo says a new feature called AI application quick freeze prevents apps from being shut down in the background. Further, the company says that the AI system studies the user’s app usage patterns for about 15 days and knows which apps should be frozen or not. With this new feature, Oppo claims overall power consumption should reduce by 7 percent.

The company has already announced that the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 will begin rolling out to smartphones this year but Oppo has not yet revealed which devices will be the first in receiving the new update.

The Oppo Find X comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone comes with a motorized sliding mechanism, which equips both — front as well as rear cameras.

The device comes equipped with a dual camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel sensors on the back with OIS and AI features. The front-facing camera sensor is of 25-megapixel for taking selfies. It is powered by a 3,730mAh battery, which supports Oppo’s custom VOOC fast charging technology.

