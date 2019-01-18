Buy Chuwi Lapbook SE Laptop At A Dropped Price Of Just $269.49 On AliExpress

Chuwi made its long-awaited laptop dubbed, Lapbook SE available to the public last year in August.



It boasts an impressive array of features that we’d expect a top-branded laptop to carry. On the downside, the Lapbook SE doesn’t come cheap. In fact, the Chuwi-branded laptop will set you back a pretty penny on an online as well as offline store.

In order to enable cost-conscious buyers to get their hands on the Lapbook SE, the Shenzhen-based tech company is now offering the coveted laptop for a lowered price on AliExpress. The Chinese online retail service owned by Alibaba is having its winter liquidation, wherein it will be doling out a noteworthy 23 percent discount on the Chuwi Lapbook SE laptop.

As a result, those living on a tight budget will be able to buy the Lapbook SE for a dropped price of only $269.49 on AliExpress for a limited period of time. This discount will be valid for the variant offering 4GB of RAM with 64GB of onboard storage capacity.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, new users will qualify to get an extra $3. Meanwhile, others spending $199 on AliExpress will be able to use a $6 off coupon.

An absolute steal at this price, the Chuwi Lapbook SE sports a 13.3-inch display with a high resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Intel Gemini-Lake, N4100 14nm processor along with Intel UHD Graphics 600 Gen9 12EU, 700MHz GPU for an immersive experience.

Housed in a sturdy metal body, the dimensions of the Lapbook SE are 317 X 215 X 15.9 (H) mm and it weighs in at just 1.8kg, making it an extremely easy-to-carry laptop. Furthermore, it runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS and is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the rest of the specifications of the Lapbook SE laptop and grab the discount. It is worth noting that the laptop will go back to its original retail price as soon as the winter liquidation period wraps up.