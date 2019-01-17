Reservations for Redmi Note 7 second flash sale surpass 400,000

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone recently and it was put on sale for the first time on January 15. Records show that the device was sold out in just about 8 minuteswith all 100,000 units exhausted in that short space. The flagship-killer Redmi Note 7 will go on sale again on January 18 and reservations for the sale is ongoing. The reservation page on Jingdong (JD.com) shows that over 400,000 persons have indicated interests to grab the device when it goes on sale.

Unfortunately, we doubt if the available stock will be enough to cater for all those who made reservations. It’s unlikely that all of those who made reservations will show up for the flash sale, though. Xiaomi had earlier hinted that it will make available up to 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 to buyers this January. That amount may be getting exhausted already if we are to piece together all the units sold on Mi.com, Jingdong, and other online stores in China during the first sale and this upcoming flash sale. Xiaomi is yet to announce when the device will be coming to India and other regions of the world.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity. Perhaps, the most outstanding feature on the device is the f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology at the rear. On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch.

Further, the phone is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone. It runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box and is fired up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes. The price tag makes it all look crazy – starts at 999 yuan! This best we have seen in this price category so far. It is available in Dream Blue, Twilight Gold and Bright Black colours.

